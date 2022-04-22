Twitter's new edit tweets feature leaked, here's how it'll work

What you need to know
- Twitter has confirmed it is working on an edit button.
- New insight reveals tweets will be editable for one hour after posting.
- A small 'Edited' sign will show up on tweets that have been edited.
New insight has revealed that Twitter's edit feature will let users edit tweets for up to one hour after posting.
Fresh screenshots from Alessandro Paluzzi have revealed how Twitter's Edit History feature could look:
According to Paluzzi, tweets will be editable for up to one hour after posting, giving you hopefully plenty of time to notice any typos or changes you need to make. Screenshots reveal how an edited Tweet will look:
Another shot reveals how a tweet will look in the timeline, with a very small icon next to the date of the tweet:
Twitter announced the edit feature was in the works earlier this month. From April 5:
Twitter's post from April Fools Day turned out to not be a joke after all.
The company has announced (on Twitter of course) that it is actually working on an edit button for tweets. The feature, according to the Twitter Communications account, will get rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers for testing "in the coming months."
The edit button is one of the most vocal objections from Elon Musk, who in recent weeks has emerged as a surprise suitor to buy the whole company to the tune of more than $42 billion.
Musk revealed this week that he has secured $46 billion in funding, but says that Twitter has not responded to his offer to purchase the company at $54.20 a share. There's still no indication as to when the edit tweets feature is coming to the platform.
Watch the trailer for 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 Apple TV+ premiere
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 premiere.
Apple lands Idris Elba thriller 'Hijack'
Apple has announced that it has landed a new seven-part thriller starring Idris Elba. It tells the story of a plane hijacked on its way to London in real-time.
The PlayStation app just got an iPhone feature it should have had years ago
Sony has updated its PlayStation app for iPhone and iPad adding a number of new features along the way. One of them is something that you might not have realized wasn't already available — because it really ought to have been. Now, you can use the PlayStation app in landscape mode like it's 2007 all over again.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.