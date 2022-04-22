Twitter's new edit tweets feature leaked, here's how it'll work

New insight has revealed that Twitter's edit feature will let users edit tweets for up to one hour after posting.

Fresh screenshots from Alessandro Paluzzi have revealed how Twitter's Edit History feature could look:

#Twitter keeps working on the ability to edit tweets by adding the Edit History 👀 pic.twitter.com/ibImnPKeFn — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 21, 2022

According to Paluzzi, tweets will be editable for up to one hour after posting, giving you hopefully plenty of time to notice any typos or changes you need to make. Screenshots reveal how an edited Tweet will look:

Here's how an edited tweet will look like in the mobile app 👀👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SOvAKrPp8k — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 22, 2022

Another shot reveals how a tweet will look in the timeline, with a very small icon next to the date of the tweet:

In the timeline the icon will appear next to the date/time of the tweet 👀👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/eZvp5YBsbK — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 22, 2022

Twitter announced the edit feature was in the works earlier this month. From April 5:

Twitter's post from April Fools Day turned out to not be a joke after all. The company has announced (on Twitter of course) that it is actually working on an edit button for tweets. The feature, according to the Twitter Communications account, will get rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers for testing "in the coming months."

The edit button is one of the most vocal objections from Elon Musk, who in recent weeks has emerged as a surprise suitor to buy the whole company to the tune of more than $42 billion.

Musk revealed this week that he has secured $46 billion in funding, but says that Twitter has not responded to his offer to purchase the company at $54.20 a share. There's still no indication as to when the edit tweets feature is coming to the platform.