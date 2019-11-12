Starting today, we're making it even easier to follow the best conversations on Twitter.

In the coming months, you'll be able to follow conversations about a topic similar to how you'd follow an account with one single tap. Topic suggestions will appear in your timeline and in search based on what you tend to look for and already follow on Twitter.

When you choose to follow a topic – whether it's your favorite band, sports team or celebrity – you'll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter.