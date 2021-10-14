Twitter is kicking off a new program that will see creators paid $2,500 per month to run two Spaces per week. The program will run for three months, Twitter said in an announcement.

The idea, Twitter says, is to find people who are "passionate about the live social audio format."

The Twitter Spaces Spark Program is a three-month accelerator initiative that's designed to discover and reward great Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical, and marketing support. We're looking for emerging Creators who are passionate about the live social audio format and interested in creating recurring programming on Spaces. Whether you have an existing show you've been hosting for weeks or a brand new conversation you want to try, we want to support you.

Those looking to get in on the action can apply right now — applications end on October 22, so make sure to get your name down early.

Alongside the $2,500 monthly payment, people can expect "custom Spaces swag" as well as monthly ad credits that can be used to promote future Spaces.

All of this of course lives inside the Twitter app, rather than any third-party alternatives. Despite improvements of late, few would argue that the best iPhone Twitter app is the official one — but if you want to make use of features like Spaces, you're going to need to use it.

Spaces, Twitter's real-time audio chat feature, appears to be fairly popular without the explosion that saw Clubhouse become so popular. This latest accelerator might be evidence of exactly that fact.