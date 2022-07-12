The Echo Show is Amazon's answer to those who like the idea of having Alexa in their homes but also want to be able to see content on a display rather than just hear audible answers. Right now two of the biggest Echo Show variants are available with big discounts — the Echo Show 10 is just $179 while the massive Echo Show 15 is selling for the same price.

The Echo Show 10 offers a HD 10-inch display that can be used for various applications including video calls and more. The underlying Alexa technology works the same as other Echo devices, but now you can watch Netflix while cooking dinner.

The larger Echo Show 15 is a massive 15.6-inch display that's designed to be mounted to a wall and display a dashboard of smart information. Daily recipes and other content can appear, while the same video streaming options are also offered up. And yes, Alexa will of course be ready and waiting the next time you need to know just how far away the moon is. Spoiler — you wouldn't want to try and walk it.

If you've ever used an Echo device and wished it had a massive screen to display its answers on, or to show more information about something, these are going to be right up your street.

All the smarts with a screen on top

All the smarts with a screen on top

Amazon Echo 10 | $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo 15 | $179.99 at Amazon

