iPads are investments and you understandably want to protect your investment with a rugged case. UAG is known for producing hard-wearing cases for Apple gear and its newest Scout Series for iPad Pro promises to protect the iPad Pro within while also offering full compatibility with the Smart Keyboard Folio and providing space to store your Apple Pencil.

The Scout Series offers rugged protection for your iPad Pro and works seamlessly with your Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

The military-grade Scout Series is available to fit the 12.9-inch or 11-inch iPad Pro models, covers the back of the device entirely, and is made to go over your attached Smart Keyboard Folio . In fact, this product will not fit onto an iPad Pro that is not equipped with Apple's keyboard accessory. The hinge mechanism built into the back of the case allows for unrestricted use of the Smart Keyboard Folio including its multiple viewing and typing positions. There's also an Apple Pencil clip on the case's edge that securely holds the Pencil in place when charging/pairing with the device.

When Apple first released their latest iPad Pros, users went searching for a rugged case compatible with Apple's new accessories and they were nowhere to be found. We're very excited to offer users with the first MIL-SPEC iPad Pro case that offers full compatibility with Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio & Apple Pencil.

The case has a lightweight composite construction with an impact-resistant soft core with easy access to all the buttons and ports. It's also been tested to ensure it meets military drop-test standards. When your iPad is not in use, the keyboard itself covers the screen giving you 360-degree protection.

The case is priced at $49.95 for the 11-inch version and $59.95 for the larger, 12.9-inch model.

