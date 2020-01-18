A Top VPN Contender ExpressVPN Use the subscriptions you pay for even if you've gone far from home. ExpressVPN has all the things you want from a VPN, including multiple plans at different price points. It also has servers in 94 countries and apps for all major platforms. From $12.95 a month

McGregor has become known as much for his controversies and activities outside of MMA as for his abilities inside the octagon. McGregor has been arrested multiple times, most recently for an assault in Dublin, Ireland last summer. His feud with Khabib turned from war of words into ugly incidents outside the ring, with ugly words, a post fight brawl and a bus attack that resulted in McGregor's arrest. In the boxing world, his match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. earned him a reported $30 million, despite him being TKO'ed in the 10th round. A rematch with Khabib could earn him big money as well, but his only path back there goes through Cowboy Cerrone. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (26-13) is the number five contender in the Men's Lightweight division, and he's accomplished so much in his long career with the UFC. In just over eight years, Cerrone has 23 wins in the UFC, and he's been the headline fight in six UFC Fight Night events. His resume includes most of the biggest names in the Lightweight and Welterweight divisions, including Darren Till, Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Unfortunately for Cowboy, all four of those matches were losses. Cowboy has been an excellent fighter but has struggled to get over that last big step up.

This is the main reason why Cowboy has only had on title fight in the UFC. In 2015, he faced Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC Lightweight title but he lost by TKO in the first round. Now that Cowboy has lost his last two fights against the numbers 1 and 3 fighters in his division, a win over fourth ranked McGregor could be a last chance to move up for a title shot. Current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov already has his next fight set for April, where he defends against Tony Ferguson. Cowboy certain hopes to be impressive in this main event, in the hopes of getting matched with the winner of that UFC 249 fight. UFC 246 goes beyond the main event as MMA fans can look forward to several other major fights, including another legend of the sport. UFC star Holly Holm (12-5) will take on Raquel Pennington (10-7) in a rematch rescheduled from last October. Holm won the Bantamweight title from Ronda Rousey in a gigantic UFC upset back in 2015, but she's 2-3 in her last five fights, including loses in all three of championship fights since the start of 2017. Pennington wants another shot at Amanda Nunes' title, but first needs to avenge her 2015 loss to Holm by split decision. How to watch UFC 246 on Amazon Fire TV

In order to watch UFC 246 on your Amazon Fire TV, you'll need the ESPN app. (That's because all UFC Pay-Per-View events are on ESPN+.) The easiest way to get the ESPN app on your Fire TV probably is through a web browser. Here's how to do that: Click here for the Amazon Appstore page for the ESPN app. (You may have to log in first.) In the drop-down menu, choose the Fire TV device you want to send the app to. Click or tap on Deliver. Alternatively, just search for the ESPN app in the store directly on your Fire TV device. Your call. Either is fine. After that, you'll need to log in to the ESPN app with your credentials.

How to watch UFC 246 on Roku If you're going to watch UFC 246 on Roku — or anything else that's on ESPN+, for that matter — you're going to need to get the ESPN "channel" on Roku. (Think of it like an app, really.) To get the ESPN Channel for Roku, you can hit up the store from within your Roku itself. Or, if you'd prefer, you can sign into your Roku account and load the ESPN channel remotely. Click here to do so, and it'll automatically install itself on your Roku device. (Yes, that's pretty handy.)

How to watch UFC 246 on Xbox Open ESPN Xbox One app. Select the "ESPN+" tab on the top right corner. Scroll down and you should see a giant banner for the UFC 246 fight on Saturday. If you don't see the banner, scroll down further past "Live" and "Top On Demand" to the dedicated "Get Ready for UFC 246" section. The first banner should take you directly to the fight. If you haven't bought the fight yet, you it'll asked you to purchase an annual plan. How to get UFC 246 Prelims on ESPN ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 246 Prelims you only need ESPN. The Prelims Card includes four big fights, and features a featured women's flyweight matchup. Sixteen year vetern fighter Roxanne Modafferi (23-17) is in her second stint in the UFC, and now she's hoping to climb from her current seventh ranking into the top five. She'll take on the ninth ranked contender Maycee Barber (8-0) in the feature fight of the ESPN card. Barber is sixteen years younger than Modafferi, and fighting for just the third time in the UFC. You can get the UFC 246 Prelims from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Check out the options, and select the one that is best for you. Then you can use the login and password for these streaming services in the ESPN app to watch the Prelims. Hulu with Live TV The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

How to watch UFC 246 The ESPN app has everything you need to watch all of UFC 246 online on your TV. Your best play is to install the app, and log in with your ESPN+ account and your Live TV streaming credentials before the event begins. The ESPN app is available on the major streaming platforms and game consoles including iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. UFC 246 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN

Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV

Post Show: 1 a.m. on ESPN+ The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows: Main Card — Pay Per View Conor McGregor (21-4) vs. Donald Cerrone (26-13)

Holly Holm (12-5) vs. Raquel Pennington (10-7)

Aleksei Oleinik (57-14-1) vs. Maurice Greene (8-4)

Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs. Alexa Grasso (11-3)

Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs. Diego Ferreira (16-2) Prelims — ESPN Roxanne Modafferi (23-17) vs. Maycee Barber (8-0)

Andre Fili (20-6) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (10-1)

Drew Dober (21-9) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (11-2)

Chas Skelly (18-4) vs. Grant Dawson (14-1) Early Prelims — ESPN+ Aleksa Camur (5-0) vs. Justin Ledet (9-2)

Tim Elliott (15-9-1) vs. Askar Askarov (10-0-1)

Brian Kelleher (19-10) vs. Ode Osbourne (8-2)

Sabina Mazo (7-1) vs. JJ Aldrich (8-3) You can order UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cowboy today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. Either way, you will get an exciting night of top fights including McGregor vs. Cowboy.