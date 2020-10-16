What you need to know
- Apple put iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro up for pre-order today.
- Most models are already showing delivery windows of early-November.
- Anyone ordering now is going to be in for a wait unless they find stock in-store.
Apple made its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro available for pre-order earlier today and those who were quick off the mark have already been able to secure their handsets. But anyone who was a bit slow might have to wait a while – delivery windows are already reaching into November.
At the time of writing it seems the vast majority of iPhone 12 Pro configurations are already out of stock for delivery on launch day – October 23. Those looking for an iPhone 12 might have more luck, however, depending on which part of the world they live in. A check as I write this shows most colors available for delivery on October 23rd if you're going unlocked.
It's a very different situation with iPhone 12 Pro, though. An unlocked iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue and with 128GB of storage could take until November 13. You may have luck ordering for in-store collection, however, with some locations still offering October 23 as an option.
Did you get your pre-order in before the delivery dates started to stretch out, or are you putting an iPhone 12 order through right now with a smug grin on your face? Let me know in the comments below!
