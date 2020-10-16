Apple made its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro available for pre-order earlier today and those who were quick off the mark have already been able to secure their handsets. But anyone who was a bit slow might have to wait a while – delivery windows are already reaching into November.

At the time of writing it seems the vast majority of iPhone 12 Pro configurations are already out of stock for delivery on launch day – October 23. Those looking for an iPhone 12 might have more luck, however, depending on which part of the world they live in. A check as I write this shows most colors available for delivery on October 23rd if you're going unlocked.