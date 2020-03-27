The UK government has launched a coronavirus information service via WhatsApp to help people access information about the disease.

Get official advice and information about #coronavirus directly from the government.



WhatsApp message ‘hi’ to 07860 064422. Or tap this link:

▶️ https://t.co/VdAfnBjnLF#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/93LBS6Hlvi — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 27, 2020

The service was initially launched on Wednesday, March 26, however, it bumped into some issues to begin with, providing users with error messages rather than information.

The service now appears to be working in the UK.