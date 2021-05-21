What you need to know
- NOW TV's streaming app is refusing to work on new Apple TV 4K boxes.
- Users can't even log in, receiving an error that can't be bypassed.
The new Apple TV 4K is now available for people to buy, but those who use the UK streamer NOW TV are finding that it isn't all as easy as they might expect. The NOW TV app simply won't work on the new hardware.
People installing the app on their new kit aren't able to sign in using their NOW TV credentials. In fact, they can't even get as far as trying because the app throws an error message that cannot be bypassed.
As spied by 9to5Mac, people are already taking to social media to point the issue out and we can only hope that NOW TV can find a fix sooner rather than later. People need to watch their Sky Sports!
Given the fact the new Apple TV 4K is very similar to the old one in most ways, it's likely this is a simple software security check that's failing. If that's the case a fix could be as simple as making a configuration change server-side. That won't need any app updates and should have people watching their favorite shows in no time at all.
Over to you, NOW TV!
Everyone who hasn't yet bagged their new set-top box yet should check out the best Apple TV deals we could find. Everyone likes to save some money here and there, right?
