Best Fitbit iMore 2019

Fitbit has been a leading giant in the fitness tracking industry for quite some time and offers a variety of products that track every part of your day. We believe that every step makes a big difference, and not every Fitbit is built the same. The Fitbit Versa 2 is the best overall because its Fitbit's latest and greatest second-generation smartwatch and features a lighter, sleeker design than the Fitbit Versa 1, a faster processor, longer battery life (5+ days), and a microphone and Amazon Alexa built-in for convenient voice commands and speedy text replies. Smart, feature-heavy, and versatile, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the best of the best when it comes to the Fitbit family.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is Fitbit's second-generation hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker. It has versatility and style with its numerous features and the option to trick it out with designer accessories and a customizable watch face. While customisation is excellent, the Versa 2 wins best in show simply for everything that it does! This model showcases all of Fitbit's health and fitness features, a lighter, sleeker design than the previous generation, a faster processor, an AWOLED screen, longer battery life, and a microphone and Amazon Alexa built-in. When it comes to working out, the Versa 2 has SmartTrack exercise recognition, movement reminders, swim tracking, 15+ exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, and on-screen workouts. It doesn't stop there. Additionally, it has smart-tech features such as call & text notifications, quick replies, apps, music storage, and Fitbit pay. If that's not enough, the Versa 2 is also swim-proof and has a five-day battery life. When it comes to cutting edge Smart Tech, the Fitbit Versa 2 features a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa. You can ask Alexa questions like "what's the temperature?" and "how far have I run?" Just press the button and speak to check for updates, set reminders, get on-screen answers to your questions, and even shop with Amazon Alexa. If you have an Android phone, you can also use the mic to reply to texts and notifications. On the downside, the Versa does not have a built-in GPS tracking system, though you can track pace and distance through the GPS on your phone. But with all of the other outstanding features, the Versa 2 is a cut above the rest. Pros: Amazon Alexa built-in

Light, sleek, customizable design

5+ day battery life

Health & fitness trackers

AWOLED screen Cons: No built-in GPS

Best Overall Fitbit Versa 2 2nd Generation Smartwatch This Smartwatch features Amazon Alexa, a light, sleek design, fitness tracking, has a battery life of 5+ days, and more. £200 from Amazon

Best Value: Fitbit Inspire HR

If you're looking for a great value in a fitness tracker, you can't do much better than the Fitbit Inspire HR. This Fitbit comes in three different colours and has a sleek, lightweight design. You can also change the look with a customizable watch face and additional Fitbit accessories. The Inspire HR showcases features such as steps and activity tracking, calories burned, sleep and female health-tracking, SmartTrack exercise recognition, hourly activity, 15+ exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, and it's swim-proof. Outside of fitness, it can call and receive text notifications. On the downside, there's no app or music storage, nor can you send quick replies. This model also does not count floors climbed. If you are looking for a good value fitness tracker, the Inspire HR is a good fit. Pros: Sleek and lightweight

Budget-friendly

Health and fitness tracking Cons: No app or music storage

No quick replies

Doesn't track floors climbed

Best Value Fitbit Inspire HR Bang for your buck Track all-day activity and sleep, utilise 24/7 heart rate monitoring, calories burned, and workouts. £88 at Amazon

Best Features: Fitbit Ionic

This Fitbit has all the bells and whistles. It's a hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker and pulls out all the stops when it comes to features and versatility. The design features customizable options, including accessories and different clock faces. Unlike the Versa, the Ionic has a built-in GPS tracker so you can track pace and distance without your phone. It also showcases the best features Fitbit has to offer with its all-encompassing health features: steps & activity, calories, floors climbed, sleep and female health-tracking, and guided breathing sessions. Its exercise features include SmartTrack exercise recognition, movement reminders, swim tracking, 15+ exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, & on-screen workouts. On top of all that, it has smart features like call & text notifications, quick replies, apps, music storage, & Fitbit pay. Plus, it's swim-proof and has a five-day battery life. On the downside, the Ionic does not come with designer accessories, so it's not the pick for you if you want to trick it out with style. Also, users have reported that the phone to watch synch can be time-consuming, so be sure to set some serious minutes aside for this process. Pros: Built-in GPS

Smart features

Health & fitness trackers Cons: Not compatible with designer accessories

Time-consuming phone to watch synch

Best Features Fitbit Ionic Built-in GPS This Smartwatch, fitness tracker hybrid features a built-in GPS, expert fitness tracking, sleep tracking, a synching range of 30' and more. £218 from Amazon

Best Tracker: Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 takes the cake as Fitbit's best fitness tracker, sans all the Smartwatch apps and music storage. The Charge 3 is the ultimate when it comes to fitness. It tracks steps and activity, calories burned, floors climbed. Additionally, it has sleep and female health-tracking, guided breath sessions, SmartTrack auto-exercise recognition, 15+ exercise modes, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Plus, it's swim-proof! As far as smart features, the Fitbit Charge 3 can call, text, & has quick replies. It utilises Fitbit pay, and you can customise it with Fitbit accessories and customizable clock faces. Unfortunately, it does not have a built-in GPS, though you can track pace and distance with your phone, and there is no app or music storage. Also, contrary to its Smartwatch cousins, it does not feature on-screen workouts. Pros: Expert fitness tracking

Call/text/quick replies

Sleep & female health tracking Cons: No on-screen workouts

No app or music storage

No built-in GPS

Best Tracker Fitbit Charge 3 Track this The ultimate tracker with 15+ exercise modes, expert fitness tracking, 24/7 heart rate, and is swim-proof and water-resistant up to 50m. £119 from Amazon

Best Kids: Fitbit Ace 2

Fitbit's model specifically designed for children, the Ace 2 lets kids see stats, goal celebrations, parent-approved friends, and call notifications. It gives your kids reminders to move; plus, it records steps, active minutes, and comes with a handy timer and stopwatch. It's brightly coloured and cool to customise. Kids can make it their own by picking a clock face and choosing their avatar cover photos for the app. On the downside, animated clock faces require more frequent charging, and this tracker only tracks steps, activity, and sleep, so the features are somewhat limited. There is also no GPS. Pros: Cool colors & avatars

Step & activity tracking

Sleep tracking Cons: More frequent charging

Limited features

No GPS

Best Kids Fitbit Ace 2 Kid track This Fitbit for kids is colourful, customizable, swim-proof, and will send kids call notifications. £70 from Amazon