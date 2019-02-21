Latest ca-Boom Boom 3 Less expensive option Boom 2 For most users looking for a mid-priced wireless speaker, the Boom 3 is the one to get. It offers all that you need to listen to your favorite music over a long period of time between charges, even when swimming. $150 at Amazon Pros Super sound

No matter if you get the Boom 2 or the Boom 3, you're going to get a solid speaker. You just have to figure out if buying the newest model is the right choice for you. Normally, the only advantage you get with an older model is a drop in price, but the price difference between these two speakers is small enough that you should still go with the Boom 3.

Breaking it down

When you compare these Ultimate Ear speakers, you're not going to find that many differences between the two. Despite this, there are key reasons to choose the new one over the old.

Boom 3 Boom 2 Battery life 15 hours 15 hours Water resistance IP67 IPX7 Bluetooth range 45 meters 33 meters Frequency range 90Hz - 20kHz 90Hz - 20kHz Color choices 4 9 Weight 608 grams 548 grams Charges via Micro-USB and Power Up Micro-USB

For more money, you get a newer device that has more Bluetooth range, can charge with Ultimate Ears' Power Up device and has better water resistance. Despite this, the newer device hasn't made any advances when it comes to sound and hours of enjoyment between charges. Both the Boom 3 and Boom 2 offer 15 hours of service between charges and both also have the same frequency range.

There's no doubt about it, the Boom 3 is newer than the Boom 2. As such, it offers a few new features over its predecessor. With that being said, this is an incremental update at best, which is something to consider when the price is the most important factor. If you want to spend a little less on your Bluetooth speaker and don't care about the range or other small features, it might be worth it to get the Boom 2. You'll be getting similar sound either way.

Another small factor that might influence your purchase: Do you like out-of-the-ordinary colors or styles? Ultimate Ears often reveals special editions for all of its speaker lineups, so a specific one might catch your eye. If you're eying the Boom 3 but don't like the choices, sit tight. More colors are probably coming soon.

