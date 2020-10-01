The hugely popular and all-around excellent text editor Ulysses will be getting its version 21 update for iPhone and iPad on October 6, with a couple of important new features arriving. One will give the app feature parity with the Mac version in a pretty big way.

With Ulysses 21 installed users will be able to enjoy the grammar anad style checker that is already part of the Mac app, something the team behind the app are keen to bring to mobile. The app will provide suggestions based on what it perceives to be errors in text. Think of it as Grammarly, but not.