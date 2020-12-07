Anyone would love to receive a new pair of AirPods or a HomePod mini, but for those looking for something a little bit more unique, you've come to the right place. From an illuminated piano keyboard that works with an iPad app to a quick wireless Polaroid printer for iPhone, we've got you covered. Any of these gift ideas will turn heads and offer years of enjoyment for the recipient. Or buy something for yourself!
A full color experience: LUMI KeysStaff Pick
Learning to play the piano doesn't have to be difficult or boring. With LUMI Keys, learning to play has never been easier. Follow the lights and colors on the keyboard, which sync with those in the LUMI app. It's a new approach that's completely intuitive - and fun!
Your personal mediation assistant: Muse Mediation Headband
These brain-sensing headbands work with an iPhone app to provide daily meditation and mindfulness practice. Sleep support has recently been added to this incredibly personal product.
When art meets music: Naim Mu-so Qb V2 Multi-Room Wireless Music System
Audiophiles will quickly appreciate this streaming speaker that features app-based control from your smartphone, tablet, or included remote. Fully integrated with Apple Music and other subscriptions, this beautiful speaker supports higher-resolution music files when others do not.
You won't stop looking: Infinite Objects
With Infinite Objects, you can upload and print your own videos or explore the company's limited-edition video art collection. The framed video never fails to impress.
Stunning sound: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone
Offering 30 hours of enjoyment between charges, Bowers & Wilkins' PX7 over-ear headphones feature 43mm drivers, activity noise canceling, and much more. Use with Bluetooth or wired. Check out the newly released carbon edition.
Don't call it retro: Polaroid Hi-Print
Weighing just 0.55 Ibs, the well-received Polaroid Hi-Print portable printer measures just 1.06-by-5.9-by-3.13-inches. It prints 2.1-by-3.4-inch images that use special dye-sublimation technology to print your photos using the free Hi-Print app. Each print has a sticky back that's easy to peel.
With or without Eggo waffles: Stranger Things CASETiFY Accessories
The favorite Netflix series is the inspiration behind the Stranger Things x CASETiFY Co-Lab collection. Find cases for your new iPhone or AirPods or a band for your Apple Watch. Limited-edition, the gate won't stay open for long.
Something new each month: Winc Wine Club Membership
Membership in the Winc Wine Club is convenient and customizable. Whether they like reds or whites, it's all here.
Smart. Really smart: Rocketbook Smart Notebooks
In various colors and styles, Rocketbooks connect traditional handwriting surfaces with the power of the cloud. Use the free Rocketbook app to take off into the digital future!
Beautiful and economical: Urbanears Alby
Available in various colors, these wireless earbuds offer 15 hours of total playtime with the included rechargeable USB-C case. Customize your fit with silicone in-ear tips in three sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit with passive noise cancellation for an immersive sound experience.
Look good, make a difference: PrAna Sustainable Clothing
Clothing by PrAna is designed and produced with sustainability in mind. Each piece allows you to flex your adventurous spirit without negatively impacting the environment.
Iconic design: Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker
Marshall offers a growing lineup of high-quality consumer speakers and headphones priced right. The Stockwell II weighs three pounds and provides 20 hours of entertainment between charges. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and is IPX4 water-resistant.
An everyday bag: Osprey Arcane Roll Top Hemp Bag
Made with hemp and a recycled polyester blend, the Arcane Roll Top Hemp is functional and modern looking. Take it wherever your day about town takes you—it works, functions, and fits whether you're commuting to work or catching up with a friend over coffee.
Something different: Apple Watch Classic Strap Alligator by Labodé
Hermès isn't the only company that makes high-quality leather bands for Apple Watch. French-based Labodé offers a growing lineup of classic and double-strap genuine alligator leather bands. Each includes an Italian non-allergic calf leather lining with your choice of metalware.
Running to a new level: NURVV Run
NURVV Run is a sports wearable that measures your running performance from both feet using the included iPhone app. The insoles are for runners that want to improve their technique, to run faster, and reduce injury risk.
Not your parent's Otterbox: Otterbox iPhone Case Figura Series with MagSafe
Designed exclusively for iPhone, Otterbox's Figura Series is the cool case that protects your phone and displays your artistic side. Available in an array of colorful graphic designs, Figura Series precisely frames your iPhone's iconic shape.
Environmentally-friendly living: Houdini Sportswear
Like PrAna, Houdini offers clothing that's good for the world around you. The company's current seasonable lineup is recycled, recyclable, renewable, biodegradable, or Bluesign certified.
Lots to see
Whether you're looking for a holiday or birthday, this list of unique gifts should get the shopping done. The LUMI Keys was only recently released but is already one of our favorite electronics of the year. Combined with an instructional app, the keyboard offers a fresh take on piano instruction.
Looking for something less expensive but equally unique? The Urbanears Alby earbuds will remind many of the AirPods Pro, but for less. Otterbox's Figura Series iPhone cases are also relatively economical and look great.
If you believe your recipient's idea of the perfect gift is a new laptop instead, take a look at our best MacBooks list. Apple's lineup is available at various price points. Whatever you do, happy shopping!
