Anyone would love to receive a new pair of AirPods or a HomePod mini, but for those looking for something a little bit more unique, you've come to the right place. From an illuminated piano keyboard that works with an iPad app to a quick wireless Polaroid printer for iPhone, we've got you covered. Any of these gift ideas will turn heads and offer years of enjoyment for the recipient. Or buy something for yourself!

Lots to see

Whether you're looking for a holiday or birthday, this list of unique gifts should get the shopping done. The LUMI Keys was only recently released but is already one of our favorite electronics of the year. Combined with an instructional app, the keyboard offers a fresh take on piano instruction.

Looking for something less expensive but equally unique? The Urbanears Alby earbuds will remind many of the AirPods Pro, but for less. Otterbox's Figura Series iPhone cases are also relatively economical and look great.

If you believe your recipient's idea of the perfect gift is a new laptop instead, take a look at our best MacBooks list. Apple's lineup is available at various price points. Whatever you do, happy shopping!