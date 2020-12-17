Yes, you can put Slack in your status bar. If you're a special kind of sadist, that is.

Unite 4 might just be the app you didn't know you needed but won't want to live without once you've taken it for a spin. In its simplest form, Unite 4 takes a website and turns it into an app, liberating it from your web browser in the process. But you do much more, including turning a website into a status bar app.

Turning a web version of apps like Slack into a Unite 4 app means you can ditch the Electron apps that spin up your fans and cook your lap. You'll still have support for notifications and whatnot, not to mention the ability to create something akin to a mobile web app on your desktop – perfect for something like Instagram!

Use cases include:

A Discord app with notifications and mic/cam enabled to replace the resource heavy electron version of the app.

A Slack app with notifications and mic/cam enabled to replace the resource heavy electron version of the app.

A Google Meet or Microsoft Teams app for quick access when you don't want to use them on your main browser or Chrome

Once you have your Unite 4 app you can customize it however you like. From changing the opacity of the whole app to removing things like the label and icon – or the whole titlebar, if you prefer! Unite 4 has it all.

There's a ton more going on here as well – check out the full list of features on the Unite 4 website. That's also where you'll go to download the app as well. It's available for $19.99 or as part of the Setapp subscription.