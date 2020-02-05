Eve Energy smart plug powering a fanSource: Eve

What you need to know

  • Eve's updated Energy smart plug is now available.
  • Redesigned plug features a much slimmer design.
  • The Energy only supports Apple's HomeKit.

Following an announcement at CES 2020 just last month, Eve's second generation Energy smart plug is now available. The refreshed Eve Energy comes four years after the original, which was the first HomeKit Bluetooth energy monitoring smart plug on the market.

Switch appliances on and off from anywhere. Know how much power they're using. And have them come to life on their own.

Sporting a new slimmer design, the Eve Energy now no longer blocks access to both receptacles in a standard North American outlet. However, the new Energy retains the same white plastic styling, energy monitoring, and Bluetooth which creates a private, direct connection to HomeKit without the need of an additional hub.

Get ready to stream UFC 247 with an ESPN+ subscription

Eve Energy smart plug installed in an outletSource: Eve

Once the Energy is connected to HomeKit, commands can be sent to turn the plug on or off via the Home app, or via voice with Siri. Since it utilizes Bluetooth for connectivity, a HomeKit hub, such as an Apple TV or HomePod is required for out of home control. Energy monitoring capabilities are available through the Eve for HomeKit app.

The updated Eve Energy is now available through evehome.com for $39.95, with an expected release on Amazon coming soon as the product is listed as currently unavailable.

Eve Energy

Eve's updated Energy Smart Plug features a slimmer design that allows two to be installed into the same outlet. This plug also keeps things local, using Bluetooth for a direct connection to HomeKit.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.