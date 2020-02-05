What you need to know
Following an announcement at CES 2020 just last month, Eve's second generation Energy smart plug is now available. The refreshed Eve Energy comes four years after the original, which was the first HomeKit Bluetooth energy monitoring smart plug on the market.
Sporting a new slimmer design, the Eve Energy now no longer blocks access to both receptacles in a standard North American outlet. However, the new Energy retains the same white plastic styling, energy monitoring, and Bluetooth which creates a private, direct connection to HomeKit without the need of an additional hub.
Once the Energy is connected to HomeKit, commands can be sent to turn the plug on or off via the Home app, or via voice with Siri. Since it utilizes Bluetooth for connectivity, a HomeKit hub, such as an Apple TV or HomePod is required for out of home control. Energy monitoring capabilities are available through the Eve for HomeKit app.
The updated Eve Energy is now available through evehome.com for $39.95, with an expected release on Amazon coming soon as the product is listed as currently unavailable.
