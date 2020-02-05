Following an announcement at CES 2020 just last month, Eve's second generation Energy smart plug is now available. The refreshed Eve Energy comes four years after the original, which was the first HomeKit Bluetooth energy monitoring smart plug on the market.

Switch appliances on and off from anywhere. Know how much power they're using. And have them come to life on their own.

Sporting a new slimmer design, the Eve Energy now no longer blocks access to both receptacles in a standard North American outlet. However, the new Energy retains the same white plastic styling, energy monitoring, and Bluetooth which creates a private, direct connection to HomeKit without the need of an additional hub.