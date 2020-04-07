Apple's updated 16-inch MacBook Pro only hit the market late last year, but we've seen a few discounts on it in the months since then. A couple of those deals are back right now at B&H, including a $300 discount on the 1TB model and $180 off the 512GB configuration. That drops starting prices down to just $2,129 there. Other retailers are still listing the machines at full price or have sold out, though you can still grab the same entry-level price at Amazon right now.

The specifications for the 1TB laptop include the 8-core 9th-generation 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card with GDDR6 memory, an ultra-fast 1TB solid state drive, and more. If you go for the 512GB model, along with the smaller SSD you'll get a 6-core 9th-generation 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics.

Other features include a long-lasting battery that works for up to 11 hours, a six-speaker audio system, and four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for connecting peripherals and accessories. There is even a three-mic array for recording crystal clear audio or making your voice heard during conference calls.

Of course, you'll also get Apple's beautiful 16-inch Retina display that uses True Tone tech for the best colors no matter what environment around you is like. Get instant authentication with Touch ID, and keep your favorite shortcuts at your fingertips with the Touch Bar. The 1TB machine would go for $2,799 directly at Apple, so scoring it for under $2,500 will save you a huge chunk.

Rene Ritchie's review from November said, "The keyboard is, in my opinion, Apple's best ever. The performance improves on Intel even when Intel hasn't been able to improve themselves." He added, "when taken as part of Apple's abstracted architecture that layers metal on top of both the CPU, the new AMD GPU, and Apple's own T2, it achieves performance flexibility and efficiency I don't think any other laptop can match."

Other recent Apple devices, including the 2020 iPad Pro, are discounted in this huge Apple savings event, too.