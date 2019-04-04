Urban Armor Gear is no stranger to the device protection scene, and its popular Metropolis cases have been updated to fit the latest Apple iPad Air and iPad Mini.

The Metropolis is backed by MIL-SPEC protection. That's a fancy term meaning the cases meet Military Standards for drop protection. Unlike some other high-end cases, they aren't bulky, but rather provide rugged protection with a lightweight footprint. They're convenient, too, thanks to the smart folio cover for all-around protection that doubles as a stand. There's also built-in storage to keep your Apple Pencil safe and sound. You'll have easy access to ports and buttons, while the tactile grip makes it easy to transport your tablet.

The Metropolis iPad Air Case goes for $59.95, while the iPad Mini Case costs $49.95. Both are available in black, cobalt, and magma colors. As of press time, the iPad Mini case will ship in one week, while you can sign up to be notified once the iPad Air version is available.

