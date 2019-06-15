Headphone companies like to present a particular image each time a new product gets launched. With Apple's Beats, it's flashy and hip; over at Bang & Olufsen, there's pure luxury, while Bose offers a professional, but some would say monotone, look. For over a decade, Scandinavia-based Urbanears has been releasing understated audio products that are urban-chic yet economical. With the company's all-new Pampas collection, the harmonic Nordic look is still there, but it comes at a price that's steeper than previous products. Are the Urbanears Pampas headphones for you? It's time to find out.

Urbanears Pampas Urbanears Pampas headphones offer excellent bass depth that's surround by comfortable over-sized cans. Still, beware the limited color choices and extras. Price: $150 Bottom line: These shareable headphones will turn a few heads despite the understated, somewhat drab look. At the same time, you'll enjoy music for more than a day between charges. See the Urbanears Pampas at Urbanears

The Good Lightweight, collapsible design

30+ hours of wireless playtime

Bluetooth 5.0

instant music sharing The Bad Limited color choices

No accessories

Built-in microphone lacks

Sound is sometimes choppy Effective design What are the Urbanears Pampas headphones?

The Urbanears Pampas over-ear headphones offer over 30 hours of wireless bliss in a package that's both comfortable and stylish. Featuring a collapsible, minimalistic design, the clothy headphones are available in black, green, and beige. Onboard you'll find a single control knob on the right earcup that allows you to skip tracks, adjust volume, and pick up calls. The knob is also an on/off button, which you use to connect to your phone, tablet, or other devices through Bluetooth 5.0. The headphones also include an 3.5mm jack, this time on the left earcup. The intention here isn't to transform Pampas into a wired device. Instead, it's there so a friend can attach their headphones and also listen to your music. Beyond this, the headphones have a USB-C port and somewhat confusing LED that's supposed to indicate the headphones' battery status. Inside the box, you'll find the headphones, USB-C charging cable, and user guide. Bass-y Urbanears Pampas: What I like

Make no mistake, the Urbanears Pampas headphones are bass-centric. Backed with 40mm dynamic drivers in each earcup, they provide a frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz with a 32-ohm impedance. The bass, which works very well at high and mid-levels without distortion, never seems overpowering. Coupled with its 30 hours of battery life between charges, the Pampas have been designed to go-go-go mostly with success. Though some might call it gimmicky, I like the shareable 3.5mm jack. It's ideally suited for travel buddies and partners alike and adds a little bit extra to a decidedly feature-lite audio product. Limitations noted Urbanears Pampas: What I don't like