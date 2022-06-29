What you need to know
- Brazil is the latest country to try and mandate USB-C ports on devices like the iPhone.
- The EU has already passed a similar regulation and the U.S. might follow suit.
- Rumors suggest iPhone 15 will bring with it USB-C in order to comply with growing pressure.
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency Anatel says it is considering a proposal that would make USB-C charging ports the standard interface on mobile phones in the country.
In a release Tuesday Anatel stated:
The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) made available for contributions of the company the Public Consultation 45/2022, which presents the proposal to define technical requirements for assessing the compliance of wire charging interface with USB type C standard in mobile phones.
The Brazilian regulator admits its own push to harmonize charging on mobile phones has been inspired by the EU's own proposal, noting USB-C "is already widely used by most global manufacturers and has internationally recognized standardization, european standards" and similar calls in the U.S.. The body stated:
Attentive to these movements of the international market, the technical area of Anatel evaluated the theme and presented a proposal with a similar approach for application in the Brazilian market, covering mobile phone chargers whose implementation depends on updating the technical requirements in force in the Agency for the assessment of compliance of mobile phones and chargers for mobile phones.
Interestingly, the Brazilian push seems limited to mobile phones, whereas the EU and others are also trying to mandate USB-C charging in devices like Apple's AirPods, and even laptops like the MacBook.
USB-C has been a noticeable absence in all of Apple's best iPhones including last year's iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is also not expected to adopt the standard, however, multiple reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo state the iPhone 15 in 2023 could get the upgrade, or that Apple is at least testing it.
This year's iPhone 14 won't bring with it USB-C, but leaks indicate there will be some big changes in the lineup. Namely, Apple is expected to drop the 'mini' iPhone in favor of a new 'Max' iPhone. Also on the cards are some major camera upgrades and a new processor for the 'Pro' version of the iPhone which could also get a new hole-punch camera instead of the notch and an always-on display.
