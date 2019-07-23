Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Have you ever heard of the CardMatch Tool? If you haven't, you may be missing out on some sweet credit card bonus offers. CardMatch Tool will match you with offers in seconds and in a way that does not impact your credit score. In fact, it can even match you to special offers not presented to the wider public. For example, right now Mobile Nations is aware of a 100,000 point welcome offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express.
CardMatch Instructions
Using CardMatch is pretty easy but here's some step-by-step instructions: First, navigate to the CardMatch website and enter the necessary information including your name, address, and last 4 digits of your social security. Check the box if you would like to be contacted with offers, and then click "Get Matches". Accept the terms & conditions, and just wait about a minute to see your pre-approved offers!
Elevated Offer
The Platinum Card® from American Express
CardMatch could help you find an elevated offer of 100,000 bonus points from the Platinum Card® from American Express. Valued at 2 cents per point, this bonus offer alone is worth $2,000!
The Platinum's Targeted 100K Bonus
As mentioned above, right now we know the Platinum Card® from American Express is targeting certain consumers with a heightened offer with 100K bonus points. That's a pretty incredible deal as compared to the normal bonus of 60K points. Even aside from the bonus, the Amex Plat is one of the best premium cards out there. There are plenty of ways to earn more points including 5x on flights and 5x on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Then there are all the premium perks like Centurion Lounge access and Uber VIP status. If you enjoy traveling in style, you can't beat the Amex perks.
Check CardMatch for Your Next Card
Find more targeted bonuses at CardMatch and see what else you're eligible for. Whether you're looking for a a premium travel card, a balance transfer card, or something else, CardMatch will help you find it. Happy card shopping!
