Have you ever heard of the CardMatch Tool? If you haven't, you may be missing out on some sweet credit card bonus offers. CardMatch Tool will match you with offers in seconds and in a way that does not impact your credit score. In fact, it can even match you to special offers not presented to the wider public. For example, right now Mobile Nations is aware of a 100,000 point welcome offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express.

CardMatch Instructions

Using CardMatch is pretty easy but here's some step-by-step instructions: First, navigate to the CardMatch website and enter the necessary information including your name, address, and last 4 digits of your social security. Check the box if you would like to be contacted with offers, and then click "Get Matches". Accept the terms & conditions, and just wait about a minute to see your pre-approved offers!