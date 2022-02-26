Journaling is something that most people will agree is a good idea, but sometimes sitting down to write or tap out your thoughts can be daunting. That's why Sound Off for iPhone is so interesting — because all you need is your voice.

The idea behind Sound Off is pretty simple — you speak into the app and it records what you have to say. That's it, you've just journaled! Each entry is a self-contained memo to yourself that you can listen to whenever. Not sure what to say? Sound Off offers daily audio prompts to give you some pointers, too.

Voicing your thoughts is more free-flowing and closer to the way our minds like to think. There is no need to worry about carrying a journal or the perfect pen—simply open the app and tap to Sound Off. Enjoy the freedom of thinking out loud. You can pause, mumble and stumble over your words to your heart's content. Start by talking about your day and see where it takes you. Audio journaling is a great form of wellbeing self-care. Take a moment to voice what's on your mind. Reduce anxiety, improve sleep and productivity by journaling.

All of your recordings are safe and sound on your device and everything is backed up via iCloud for cross-device syncing. You'll never need to worry about losing your entries because they're all locked up behind your Apple ID, ready to be downloaded afresh.

If you want to give voice journaling a go you can download Sound Off now. It's available in the App Store and is a free download although the library of 100+ audio starters and journaling content require the monthly or annual Sound Off Premium subscription.