What you need to know
- Sound Off is a journaling app that is all based on just your voice.
- New voice recordings are backed up to iCloud for safe keeping.
- Audio prompts will help guide you if you need ideas for what to journal about.
Journaling is something that most people will agree is a good idea, but sometimes sitting down to write or tap out your thoughts can be daunting. That's why Sound Off for iPhone is so interesting — because all you need is your voice.
The idea behind Sound Off is pretty simple — you speak into the app and it records what you have to say. That's it, you've just journaled! Each entry is a self-contained memo to yourself that you can listen to whenever. Not sure what to say? Sound Off offers daily audio prompts to give you some pointers, too.
Voicing your thoughts is more free-flowing and closer to the way our minds like to think. There is no need to worry about carrying a journal or the perfect pen—simply open the app and tap to Sound Off.
Enjoy the freedom of thinking out loud. You can pause, mumble and stumble over your words to your heart's content. Start by talking about your day and see where it takes you.
Audio journaling is a great form of wellbeing self-care. Take a moment to voice what's on your mind. Reduce anxiety, improve sleep and productivity by journaling.
All of your recordings are safe and sound on your device and everything is backed up via iCloud for cross-device syncing. You'll never need to worry about losing your entries because they're all locked up behind your Apple ID, ready to be downloaded afresh.
If you want to give voice journaling a go you can download Sound Off now. It's available in the App Store and is a free download although the library of 100+ audio starters and journaling content require the monthly or annual Sound Off Premium subscription.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nintendo recap: Minecraft amiibo delayed, Majora's Mask on Switch, and more
This week with Nintendo, Majora's Mask released on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we learned more about the Wii U eShop closing, the Minecraft amiibo were delayed, and a Pokémon Presents was announced for Sunday.
Devs can now transfer apps and still be part of the Small Business Program
Apple has emailed developers to tell them that being part of the Small Business Program no longer prevents them from transferring or receiving apps.
Apple, Amazon reportedly prepared to spend $2 billion on NFL streaming
Apple and Amazon are reportedly both keen to bag NFL streaming for their respective services with as much as $2 billion set to change hands.
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: it can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.