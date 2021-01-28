Clip the $8 off on-page coupon and you can get a 2-pack of Meross dual-outlet smart plugs on sale for $25.99. This price brings the Meross 2-pack down to its lowest price yet, a low it has never reached directly. These plugs have been selling for $34 since November, so today is a great time to get them if you need a few more smart appliances around the house.

These smart plugs are perfect for use around the home because they turn one single socket into two places to plug in. Plus, the design is compact enough that you can stick one of these on your outlet, gain that extra socket, and still not block the other socket. The two sockets are also spaced out enough that you can plug in some bigger plugs without interference.

Connect the plugs to your Wi-Fi network and subsequenctly whatever smart home ecosystem you happen to use. They are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. That means you can control both of the devices plugged into your new smart plug with just your voice, turning them on and off with a simple shouted command. They also work with Samsung SmartThings. Or you can just use the free Meross app to control the plugs from your smartphone.

You can do more than just turn them on and off. Set up a schedule or create a timer that will automatically turn the plugs off after a set time. All your routines will activate automatically, helping you save energy, time, and money.

The plugs are very easy to setup. All you have to do is download the app and follow a couple of simple steps to get them on your Wi-Fi network. Plus there's no hub or anything required. They just connect when you need them to.