What you need to know
- Verizon has launched the "5G Fleet Swap" program with Apple.
- Business customers can swap out their entire smartphone fleet for new iPhone 12 models.
In a press release, Verizon has announced a partnership with Apple called Verizon 5G Fleet Swap, a program that allows business customers to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones from any carrier and upgrade to any iPhone 12 model for "zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month."
Susan Prescott, Apple's Vice President of Markets, Apps and Services, says that the program will allow businesses to "build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G."
"The iPhone 12 lineup is the best for business, with an all-new design, advanced 5G experience, industry-leading security and A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. Paired with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband going indoors and 5G Fleet Swap, an all-new device offer for enterprise, it's now easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G."
Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, says that the program is "not just an investment for growth, it's what will set a business's future trajectory as technology continues to advance."
"No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, the ability to put the power of 5G Ultra Wideband in all of your employees' hands right now with a powerful iPhone 12 model, the best smartphone for business, is not just an investment for growth, it's what will set a business's future trajectory as technology continues to advance."
You can watch the full announcement featuring Apple's Susan Prescott in the video below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Swim with your iPhone 12 without a worry about that warranty
You don't want to take any chance of compromising your iPhone 12's warranty. Since water damage is not covered by the warranty, provide extra water protection with a waterproof case and indulge in all the underwater photography you like.