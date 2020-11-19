In a press release, Verizon has announced a partnership with Apple called Verizon 5G Fleet Swap, a program that allows business customers to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones from any carrier and upgrade to any iPhone 12 model for "zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month."

Susan Prescott, Apple's Vice President of Markets, Apps and Services, says that the program will allow businesses to "build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G."

"The iPhone 12 lineup is the best for business, with an all-new design, advanced 5G experience, industry-leading security and A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. Paired with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband going indoors and 5G Fleet Swap, an all-new device offer for enterprise, it's now easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G."

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, says that the program is "not just an investment for growth, it's what will set a business's future trajectory as technology continues to advance."

"No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, the ability to put the power of 5G Ultra Wideband in all of your employees' hands right now with a powerful iPhone 12 model, the best smartphone for business, is not just an investment for growth, it's what will set a business's future trajectory as technology continues to advance."

You can watch the full announcement featuring Apple's Susan Prescott in the video below.