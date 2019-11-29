Are you looking to score a new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro this holiday season, but have an older device you have no need for? Then the best thing you can do is trade it in, and right now, Verizon is offering double trade-in credit for a limited time.
Verizon Wireless is one of the more popular wireless carriers because they have exceptional coverage, so you will probably get signal with them where other carriers may struggle. And right now is a great time to switch if you're in the market.
For a limited time, Verizon is offering double the trade-in credit for older phones. Previously, you would only get about $100 for a trade-in, but today, you can get $200. If you traded in a device in the last 30 days, you can call customer care at (800) 922-0204 to get that $100 back as a credit to your bill. This deal is only for today and works for both upgrades to existing lines and new activations.
The eligible devices include:
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone SE
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 active
- Galaxy S6
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Galaxy S6 edge+
- Galaxy S6 active
- Galaxy S5
- Galaxy S5 active
- Galaxy S4
- Galaxy S4 active
- Galaxy Note5
- Galaxy Note4
- Galaxy Note Edge
- Pixel
- Pixel XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- LG G7
- LG G6
- LG G5
- LG G4
- LG V40
- LG V30
- LG V20
- LG V10
- DROID Turbo 2
- moto z4
- moto z3
- moto z2 force
- moto z2 play
- moto z droid
- moto z force
- moto z play
- HTC 10
- HTC One M9
If you trade in an HTC One M9+, you get $300 trade-in credit with a new line, or $200 trade-in credit for an upgrade.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.