Are you looking to score a new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro this holiday season, but have an older device you have no need for? Then the best thing you can do is trade it in, and right now, Verizon is offering double trade-in credit for a limited time.

Verizon Wireless has the best coverage nationwide with fast data speeds and the latest and greatest devices. The plans start at $70 for one unlimited line, and go up from there. They have highly customizable packages to suit you and your family's needs.

Verizon Wireless is one of the more popular wireless carriers because they have exceptional coverage, so you will probably get signal with them where other carriers may struggle. And right now is a great time to switch if you're in the market.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering double the trade-in credit for older phones. Previously, you would only get about $100 for a trade-in, but today, you can get $200. If you traded in a device in the last 30 days, you can call customer care at (800) 922-0204 to get that $100 back as a credit to your bill. This deal is only for today and works for both upgrades to existing lines and new activations.

The eligible devices include:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 active

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 active

Galaxy S5

Galaxy S5 active

Galaxy S4

Galaxy S4 active

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Note4

Galaxy Note Edge

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

LG G7

LG G6

LG G5

LG G4

LG V40

LG V30

LG V20

LG V10

DROID Turbo 2

moto z4

moto z3

moto z2 force

moto z2 play

moto z droid

moto z force

moto z play

HTC 10

HTC One M9

If you trade in an HTC One M9+, you get $300 trade-in credit with a new line, or $200 trade-in credit for an upgrade.

