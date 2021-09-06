Many of iMore writers are gamers, so it's not surprising that many of us choose great gaming chairs like the Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair instead of conventional office chairs for work. Gaming chairs tend to recline much farther than even the best ergonomic office chairs, have a car-like bucket seat shape and winged back, have more substantial neck and lumbar support cushions, and have more flexibility in the armrests. This can add up to a more comfortable position for both gaming and working.

Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair: Price and availability

The Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair is available at many major retailers, such as Amazon, B&H, Dell, QVC, Overstock, Wayfair, and Vertagear's own site. The retail price is $400, though it usually sells for less than that, anywhere from $353 to $390. Choose from six colors: Black, Red, Blue, Green, White, and Midnight Blue (as seen in my photos.) VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair: What's good

You can expect to be able to use the Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair for many years without deformities since the chair's Ultra Premium High Resilience Foam filling is quite firm. The steel frame comes with a 10-year warranty. This chair has the car-like bucket seat and winged back that you expect from a gaming chair. The coasters are coated with polyurethane (PU) for easy gliding on any hard surface. An industrial-grade gas lift allows you to adjust the chair for height. At 5'4", I've had office chairs that would not adjust low enough for my feet to sit flat on the ground. This isn't an issue with the Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair — in fact, it can go lower than I need. The maximum recommended height is 6'4" and the maximum weight is 260 pounds.

You can recline the backrest from 80° to 140°. You can adjust the tilt tension as well. Two removable cushions are included: lumbar support and neck support. Both are firm and adjustable so you can place them precisely where you need them. The armrests adjust in four directions to accommodate just about anyone's size and preference: they go in and out closer or farther from the body, forward away from the backrest and back towards it, up and down, and they twist out from side to side like pinball flippers. The synthetic leather covering this chair is both soft and durable. It comes in a half-dozen different color combinations to suit just about any taste or decor. Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair: What's not good

Truthfully, I'm more of an office chair person, as I prefer a softer seat. While the Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair is a comfortable gaming chair, it doesn't feel quite as comfortable to me as a good office chair. That's really down to personal taste, though. While the chair was easy to assemble, I did have one screw that would just not go in all the way. Perhaps someone stronger could force it in, or perhaps I erred along the way. But I've assembled a number of chairs on my own and never had this issue. This certainly isn't an inexpensive chair. Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair: Competition

