Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is beginning to arrive, which means the very first reactions are available.

Apple announced the new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard alongside the new iPad back on March 18, from Apple's Newsroom:

Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk. The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments. With USB-C pass-through charging, Magic Keyboard keeps the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays. And for added security, when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed, the iPad Pro microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised.

One user who got their hands on the keyboard took to Twitter saying:

Wow, Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is surprisingly very sturdy. Let's take a moment to appreciate the engineering of the hinge mechanism. pic.twitter.com/BYSJhyey3J — ˗ˏˋ Vinoth Ragunathan ˊˎ˗ (@helvetiica) April 18, 2020

Federico Viticci also noted a YouTube video with an initial reaction. Apparently, the keyboard itself is quite heavy, 600g compared to the iPad's 471. He noted that the hinge looked quite stiff, but on the plus side, it's been revealed that you can adjust the keyboard's backlight brightness within Settings on iPadOS.