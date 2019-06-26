The Video Electronics Standard Association (VESA) announced DisplayPort 2.0, a new standard that almost triples the effective bandwidth of DisplayPort when compared to the current standard DisplayPort 1.3/1.4 (via AnandTech). The new standard will help devices keep up to date with the rising demand of monitors including 8K, high refresh rates, and HDR.

Specifically, devices that meet the DisplayPort 2.0 standard will be able to handle 8K video with a 60 Hz refresh rate and work with up to 16K video with compression. They will also support full-color 4:4:4 resolution and support HDR10 with 30 bits per pixel.

The current standard of 1.3/1.4 has a raw bandwidth of 32.4 Gbps and an effective bandwidth of 25.92 Gbps. DisplayPort 2.0 has a raw bandwidth of 80 Gbps and an effective bandwidth of 77.37 Gbps.

The upgraded performance will be available over Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-C, or the DisplayPort. Devices that support the new specifications are "projected to appear on the market by late 2020" according to VESA.

While some devices won't require the full bandwidth of the new standard, monitors like Apple's upcoming Pro Display XDR will stand to benefit. Additionally, setups with multiple monitors will benefit from the increased bandwidth.