Video editing app DaVinci Resolve has been updated to run natively on Apple silicon for the first time. Now, users of M1 Macs can look forward to the best possible performance without the need for Rosetta 2 emulation.

First spotted by The 8-Bit, the update also includes plenty other improvements as well, all available to everyone regardless of whether they are running Resolve on an M1 Mac or not.

Support for Apple Silicon based Mac OS systems.

H.265 4:2:2 hardware decode support on Apple Silicon.

H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel decode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel encode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Support for GPU decoding of RED clips in OpenCL processing mode.

Option to always perform copy and paste actions on selected color nodes.

General performance and stability improvements. Blackmagic alerts that "DaVinci Resolve 17.1 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 16.2.8 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you backup your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade."

Suited to high-end video editing, Resolve is popular and will continue to be after this update. Anyone looking to take advantage of this new update could do worse than picking up one of the best mirrorless cameras around. Failing that, there's always the ability to record video with your iPhone or iPad, too.

Video editors can download DaVinci Resolve 17.1 right now.