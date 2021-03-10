What you need to know
- Video editing app DaVinci Resolve has been updated to support Apple silicon.
- The new update includes various other improvements as well.
Video editing app DaVinci Resolve has been updated to run natively on Apple silicon for the first time. Now, users of M1 Macs can look forward to the best possible performance without the need for Rosetta 2 emulation.
First spotted by The 8-Bit, the update also includes plenty other improvements as well, all available to everyone regardless of whether they are running Resolve on an M1 Mac or not.
- Support for Apple Silicon based Mac OS systems.
- H.265 4:2:2 hardware decode support on Apple Silicon.
- H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel decode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.
- H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel encode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.
- Support for GPU decoding of RED clips in OpenCL processing mode.
- Option to always perform copy and paste actions on selected color nodes.
- General performance and stability improvements.
Blackmagic alerts that "DaVinci Resolve 17.1 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 16.2.8 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you backup your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade."
Suited to high-end video editing, Resolve is popular and will continue to be after this update. Anyone looking to take advantage of this new update could do worse than picking up one of the best mirrorless cameras around. Failing that, there's always the ability to record video with your iPhone or iPad, too.
Video editors can download DaVinci Resolve 17.1 right now.
Apple Watch saves life of NH man who fell through ice
A New Hampshire man says his Apple Watch saved his life after he used it to dial 911 when he fell through the ice on the Salmon Falls River in Somersworth.
Apple has rescheduled new MacBook mass production, says report
A new report says Apple has rescheduled plans to begin mass-producing two new MacBooks later this year. A 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays and Apple silicon are expected.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took upon ourselves the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.