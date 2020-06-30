If nothing else goes awry this year we can expect Apple to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in September of October, ending months of rumors. The latest in a run of videos claiming to show the new iPhones comes from YouTuber iupdate, and it claims to show all three iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro screen sizes.

It's generally accepted that Apple will launch a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and a single 6.7-inch model. They're all largely expected to use the same design but with different camera setups – iPhone 12 Pro will get the same LiDAR Scanner from iPad Pro.

This video shows all three likely screen sizes using dummy models that were probably intended for case makers that need to make sure they have their ducks in a row ahead of launch time.