What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce four iPhones this year.
- There will be three screen sizes.
- This video claims to show all of them.
If nothing else goes awry this year we can expect Apple to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in September of October, ending months of rumors. The latest in a run of videos claiming to show the new iPhones comes from YouTuber iupdate, and it claims to show all three iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro screen sizes.
It's generally accepted that Apple will launch a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and a single 6.7-inch model. They're all largely expected to use the same design but with different camera setups – iPhone 12 Pro will get the same LiDAR Scanner from iPad Pro.
This video shows all three likely screen sizes using dummy models that were probably intended for case makers that need to make sure they have their ducks in a row ahead of launch time.
It's worth noting that these dummies are designed to give case makers something to put their cases around rather than show every little design feature. That means the camera setups aren't correct and the notch area might not be accurate.
From looking at the video it's clear that the 6.7-inch phone is going to be a monster. It appears to be taller than the already gargantuan iPhone 11 Pro Max making it far too big for my miniature hands. I think I'll be sticking to the opposite end of the screen size range barring a late growth spurt at the age of 36!
What about you?
