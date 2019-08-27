What you need to know Virgin Australia has banned the checking of all Apple MacBook computers.

You can still take your MacBook as carry-on luggage.

The policy will remain in place until "further notice".

Virgin Australia has banned all Apple MacBook computers from checked luggage on its flights. The news comes after Mac Prices spotted that the airline updated its policy to state that MacBooks must be placed in carry-on baggage. The policy change follows Apple's decision to initiate a voluntary recall of some 15-inch MacBook Pro models over battery concerns.

Due to a worldwide recall by Apple of a number of Apple MacBook batteries, ALL Apple MacBooks must be placed in carry-on baggage only. No Apple MacBooks are permitted in checked-in baggage until further notice.

The Federal Aviation Administration has already informed airlines in the United States that they should not allow the affected MacBook Pro machines on board. The move is one that is normal procedure for any device that has been recalled following battery issues and is not specific to this instance.

The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops. In early July, we alerted airlines about the recall, and we informed the public. We issued reminders to continue to follow instructions about recalls outlined in the 2016 FAA Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) 16011, and provided information provided to the public on FAA's Packsafe website: https://www.faa.gov/hazmat/packsafe/