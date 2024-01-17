Every 3D film you can watch on Apple Vision Pro at launch — from Avatar: The Way of Water to Avengers: Endgame

Apple Vision Pro is going to change the way we consume our favorite movies, bringing incredible immersive 3D versions of some of the best films into your living room.

At launch, Apple says you’ll be able to watch “more than 150 3D movies from the world’s top studios with remarkable depth” from wherever you choose to sport the Vision Pro headset. You’ll feel like you’re part of the story, experiencing jaw-dropping scenes like the final fight with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame or the Sandworm in Dune like never before.

So whether you’ll be picking up a Vision Pro at launch on February 2 or are still undecided and think a good movie or two might convince you, here are all the 3D movies you can watch on Vision Pro.

Apple TV 3D movies

(Image credit: Apple)

Any content you’ve purchased on Apple TV in the past with Vision Pro 3D compatibility will appear with a 3D badge and the headset’s icon, allowing you to watch some of your favorite films without spending any extra cash.

The confirmed 3D movies on Apple TV for buy or rent are as follows:

47 Ronin

Avatar: The Way of Water

Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away

Dune

Everest

Godzilla vs. Kong

Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters

Jurassic World Dominion

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mortal Engines

Pacific Rim Uprising

Sanctum

Shrek

Skyscraper

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Little Princess

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Warcraft

You’ll be able to watch these films combined with Spatial Audio to get an incredible cinematic experience from wherever you are — as long as you’ve got the battery life. More films will be available at launch, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to know for sure what has been upgraded for 3D on Vision Pro via Apple TV.

Disney Plus 3D movies

(Image credit: Apple / Disney)

Disney says its “storytelling will leap off the screen like never before with remarkable depth and clarity for an unprecedented in-home 3D experience on Disney Plus with Apple Vision Pro.”

As it stands, you’ll be able to watch the following films on February 2:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avengers: Endgame

Elemental

Encanto

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The company says it will announce the full list of Vision Pro-compatible 3D movies at a later date. Disney+ is available for $7.99/month, so it’s well worth picking up a subscription in time for your Vision Pro’s arrival.

Other Streaming services

At the time of writing, no other titles of the 150 films Apple has said will be available at launch have been officially announced. On the official press release, it says “several streaming apps” will offer “3D versions of their latest and most popular movies on Vision Pro at launch.” We’ll need to wait and see exactly what streaming services and which 3D movies Apple is referring to, but we can’t wait to find out.

If 3D movies aren't up your street, you can also watch the best movies on Apple TV Plus and all other streaming services in 2D with the ability to enlarge the screen up to 100 inches.