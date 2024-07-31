Apple Vision Pro can now be controlled using a brain implant in major breakthrough

Apple Vision Pro launched earlier this year and, though its main focus is on everyday productivity for working and lounging, one use case has just been discovered, that may revolutionize care for those with paralysis.

In a press release , brain-computer interface company Synchron announced this week that a 64-year-old man with ALS has managed to control Apple Vision Pro with his brain, to do things like watch Apple TV and play solitaire. As he is unable to use his upper limbs, he has previously not been able to use the hand gestures necessary to control the device.

He said “Using this type of enhanced reality is so impactful and I can imagine it would be for others in my position or others who have lost the ability to engage in their day-to-day life. It can transport you to places you never thought you’d see or experience again.”

Synchron, the company responsible for the innovation, has invented a “BCI integration” that is implanted on “the blood vessel on the surface of the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein.” It can then translate “motor intent” from the brain to control Apple Vision Pro.

What else can Apple Vision Pro do?

It’s important to note that, while playing solitaire and watching the best shows on Apple TV Plus is a great use of the headset, you can also call friends on FaceTime, reply to emails, and do your grocery shopping. For someone with ALS, this could give a level of freedom to do some everyday chores.

The founder and CEO of Synchron says “We are moving towards a new Bluetooth standard for Human Computer Interactions that don’t require touch or speech. This is a critical unmet need for millions of people with paralysis.”

This is only the start of the innovation and, if it is adopted en masse, it could give those with paralysis more control over their digital life.

