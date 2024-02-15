Apple Vision Pro coming to 'world's first premium leisure airline' as in-flight entertainment option

Maldives-based “premium leisure airline” Beond has today announced it will offer Apple Vision Pro to select passengers beginning in July 2024.

Beond is a sell-acclaimed “premium leisure airline”, which offers business-only flights to the Maldives from Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh with return fairs starting at $2,000. Passengers travel in an all-lay flat seating configuration in eye-watering luxury that includes fine dining, airport lounge access, and private chauffeuring for passengers. In terms of elegance and premium feel, Beond, at first glance, looks a bit like the Apple of the skies, which makes its adoption of Apple’s brand-new spatial computing headset all the more pertinent.

Beyond says it “will offer the ground-breaking Apple Vision Pro to select passengers on its flights to the Maldives,” so they can enjoy “unrivalled onboard content, coupled with immersive experiences showcasing the best of Maldives.” One of Apple Vision Pro’s most powerful use cases is its immersive utility for flying, complete with a travel mode that cancels out motion from a plane. Now, Beond customers will get to experience this for themselves included as part of their travel experience.

To infinity, and Beond

Beond Chairman and CEO, Tero Taskila says Apple Vision Pro “will transform the inflight entertainment experience, and we will be first to offer it to select passengers.” Passengers will be able to view Beond’s “existing and ever-growing library of inflight content” along with a showcase of activities and destinations in the Maldives, preparing passengers for the delights that await them on the island. Taskila says Beond is “proud to be the first airline to deploy the technology.”

In addition to the aforementioned routes, Beond is also planning to debut flights to the Maldives from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok by mid-2024. While using Vision Pro on a flight is an enticing prospect, Beond doesn’t give any indication as to which “select” passengers will receive the headset or how they might be chosen.