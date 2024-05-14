Global Apple Vision Pro launch details could finally be clarified at WWDC and these are the countries we expect to be included

When Apple announced its Apple Vision Pro spatial computer back at WWDC 2023, almost a full year ago, we always knew that the launch wouldn't happen for a good long while. Availability finally came in February of 2024, just a few short months ago. But the mixed reality headset only went on sale in the United States and that's the way things remain to this day. A global launch is in the cards, though, and we might finally be about to get some clarity on the whole thing.

Apple has long said that it intends to take the Apple Vision Pro global in 2024, but so far we haven't been given any firm release window for the headset, nor which countries will be involved. And with 2024 rapidly moving towards its halfway mark, it's time for some answers. Thankfully, they could be just around the corner with WWDC 2024 set to take place from June 10.

According to a new report, Apple will use WWDC as the springboard for a global Apple Vision Pro launch a full year after the headset was first unveiled. And we might even finally get some more information on which countries are on board, too. There might be some surprises, too.

Coming soon?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is set to announce cold, hard plans for the Apple Vision Pro's international release at WWDC, putting an end to months of guesses and assumptions. He also believes that he might know which countries will be part of the second tranche of Apple Vision Pro countries, too. But while his list includes some of the heavy hitters that we would expect, there are also a couple of notable countries that are missing as well.

Gurman believes that Apple has been using the last few weeks and months to train people on the new product ahead of a launch in their region, although the company has kept even its own employees in the dark in terms of specifics.

"Apple has maintained its usual secrecy and hasn’t told employees in the training sessions where exactly the Vision Pro will be available," Gurman's Bloomberg report explains. "But the company is training workers from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China, indicating that those areas will be some of the first international markets for the device." Certification of the Apple Vision Pro has already taken place in China.

China is an obvious addition to this list given its importance to Apple and its bottom line, and Germany, France, and the rest are often part of first-wave launches for most new Apple products so it makes sense that they would be involved sooner rather than later. But there are two countries that are notable for their absence — Canada and the United Kingdom.

Both countries are important ones for Apple, and it's possible that they are still set to be part of Apple's WWDC unveiling. Certainly, people in those countries will hope that's the case.

The Apple Vision Pro launch has already proven to be unusual in a few ways, not least the huge lead time between announcement and availability. It isn't unheard of, especially for a new product category launch, but it's jarring given Apple's slick supply chain and usually precise timings. You only have to look at the number of countries the iPhone 16 will be available in, day one, this September to get a feel for that.

The global launch and the lack of information have also left people in the dark, perhaps more than usual, and I can only hope everyone gets the news they want on June 10.