Vision Pro 2 might get iPad Pro's tandem OLED lenses but how does that line up with a cheaper 2nd generation model?

A new report claims LG and Samsung are working on prototypes of tandem OLED displays, and that they could feature on the next generation of Apple Vision Pro.

The report from Sisa Journal, claims the tandem OLED technology found on the M4 iPad Pro is currently being tested by LG and Samsung. There are no indications of when the technology could go into mass production but the display tech would mean increased brightness and longer longevity with less risk of burn-in compared to a regular OLED panel.

While it would be exciting to see tandem OLED technology on the spatial computing headset, this doesn’t necessarily line up with rumors that Apple’s next generation will be a more affordable model.

Tandem OLED Vision Pro

Tandem OLED tech is expensive and the current Vision Pro’s 4K micro-OLED displays supplied by Sony are likely to cost less to produce than this new evolution in display technology.

The Ultra Retina XDR display found on the best iPads uses tandem OLED technology. Apple says its “two OLED panels [...] combine the light from both to provide phenomenal full-screen brightness.” Compared to a regular OLED, this new advanced technology provides brighter pictures, better highlights, and more responsiveness — it’s truly a marvel to behold.

Apple Vision Pro was released in January in the US and has recently come to more countries around the world. The $3,499 VR/AR headset has yet to take the world by storm, however, with many feeling the huge cost doesn’t warrant the functionality of the product. An Apple Vision Pro 2 could cut costs and bring the price point down to fit a more mainstream market. This could be achieved by removing the external display used for EyeSight. That said, with new OLED technology on the horizon and the next generation of Vision Pro rumored for 2026, we’ll have to wait to see if Apple goes the cost-effective route or the high-end display one.

More from iMore