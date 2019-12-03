The Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is the company's latest smart technology blender, complete with wireless connectivity for precision blending. It's as professional as you can get for a price this low. It's normally priced at $600, but for the next two hours, you can get it for the remarkably low price of $378. That's $222 off. If you've always wanted a Vitamix, this is the best price for the most advanced features.

Blending deals with food to get the best price ever on a Vitamix

The Vitamix A2500 has three program settings — smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts — for the most versatile of blending options. It has 10 speeds and a pulse switch. With the companion app, you can program your Vitamix with specific recipes. It also has a smart sensor that recognizes the size of the blender container you're using and adjust accordingly.

The digital timer lets you set it and forget it for the perfect mix and the hardened stainless steel blades can chop through the toughest materials.

The specially designed blade can actually create enough friction to heat your soup ingredients to serving temperature right in the blender. Just drop in the noms and hit the blending speed and timer and before you know it, you're eating freshly made hot soup with one dish to clean.

The Vitamix A2500 is only going to be on sale for a short time. Once Cyber Monday is over, so is this extremely good deal, so don't pass up this opportunity to get your first (and probably only) Vitamix blender right now.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.