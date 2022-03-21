The popular media playback app VLC has been updated on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to add support for spatial audio and a whole lot more.

The update is now available in the App Store and brings a ton of new features, improvements, and changes. But at the top of the list is support for spatial audio when using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Alongside that is a new video player interface as well as support for browsing NFS and SFTP shares. Owners of OLED devices will also enjoy the new addition of a full black theme, too.

VLC version 3.3.0, as the update is called, also includes "major UI speed improvements for older iOS devices" which will be music to the ears of those using old kit. To that end, VLC supports all devices running iOS 9 and later, which is mightily impressive. Apple released iOS 9 in September 2015!

Those who already have VLC installed can download the update via the App Store now. Everyone else can download it afressh. VLC is a free download with optional in-app purchases serving as a way to tip its creators. VLC is also open source and available on a whole host of devices, not just those made by Apple. Whether you're playing music or video files, VLC is a great way to do it. It's definitely one of the best iPhone apps of its kind available in the App Store today.