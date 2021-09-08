A new report says Volksbank has confirmed it is bringing Apple Pay support to its customers in the Netherlands.

As reported by iCulture:

Apple Pay has been available in the Netherlands for a few years at the three largest banks in the country. Meanwhile, the smaller bank Knab also offers Apple Pay. From the corner of the Volksbank, the parent company of SNS, ASN Bank and RegioBank, things remained quiet for a long time. But now there is finally clarity for customers of this bank, as iCulture can report following a reader tip. De Volksbank has confirmed to iCulture that Apple Pay will be supported by all its three banks. It is not yet clear when this will happen.

A Volksbank spokesperson said, "We have (indeed) taken the time to consider whether or not we are going to use Apple Pay" and confirmed customers of SNS, ASN Bank, and RegioBank would get Apple Pay support.

Whilst Apple Pay continues to expand globally to more markets, banks, and customers