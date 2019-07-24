Walgreens Photo Printing services met my expectations in every regard. The website is easy to navigate, the photobook was easy to make, shipping was quick, prices are reasonable, promo codes are plentiful, packaging was fine, quality is great, and there are so many photo options and services available.

Walgreens offers so many prints, photo products, and photo services. You can upload your photos onto Walgreens' website or you can use your photos on Facebook, Instagram, or Google Photos. I ordered four 4x6 prints, an 8x10 print, a 20x30 print, four wallet prints, 20 cards (the minimum order), and a photo book. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery. The packaging was sufficient, so everything arrived undamaged in just a week. The quality of everything I ordered is great.

The 20x30 poster-sized print did arrive in a tube, which means the edges are rolled. I did put books on the corners overnight, but the edges are still rolled. Shipping this size print in a tube is pretty typical, which I don't love, but I'm sure it saves money. If I were putting this print in a frame it wouldn't matter, and I expect the poster will lay flat eventually.

The 4x6 prints, both in color and black and white, look exactly how I'd expect. The 8x10 is crisp and colorful. The wallet prints are tiny; four of them fit onto a single 4x6 sheet. The cards I ordered are lovely. They are printed on photo paper, so the back looks just like the back of a typical photo print. Some places use card stock so the back can be printed as well, giving a more premium look and feel, but not Walgreens. The cards come with plain white envelopes. The minimum card order you can place is 20 cards.

Ordering the photobook was easy. Walgreens offers photo books from little softcover cheapies like the one I ordered all the way up to premium leather-bound lay-flat albums. There are tons of sizes, covers, themes, backgrounds, stickers, and other embellishments so you can personalize your book to your heart's content.

Walgreens also offers tons of different fun photo gifts like bags, drinkware, and pet accessories. In addition, Walgreens offers valuable services such as passport photos, actual film developing, and digital transfer service. You can transfer your photos and home movies from VHS, film reels, memory cards, slides, and photos to DVD.

Walgreens is, of course, a drugstore, so you can buy more than just photos and photo products. Walgreens has an app, which isn't just a photo app. You can put in your prescriptions to pick up in-store, clip coupons for drugstore items, and place your photo order in the app. Walgreens does offer same day pickup of certain popular photo items, which would save shipping fees.

Walgreen Photo Printing prices are pretty average, and there are always deals and promo codes available that you can mix and match. Shipping is not free or particularly cheap, so keep it in mind as you order.