What you need to know

  • WallShift is an iPhone app that will automatically change your wallpaper for you.
  • There are three different ways your iPhone's wallpaper can be changed with WallShift.
  • WallShift is available for download from the App Store today.

If you like to keep your iPhone's wallpaper looking fresh, WallShift is for you. We all like to have cool-looking wallpapers on our Home screen but changing them can be a pain. This app does it all for you!

WallShift is available in the App Store now and it's designed to take the time and work out of not only choosing a new wallpaper but actually applying it, too. WallShift has three different options that people can choose from depending on what wallpapers they want and how regularly they want them to change.

  • Scheduled: Set a time for a specific home and lock screen wallpaper of your choice
  • Random: Shuffle from a predefined set of images. This is my personal favorite, since It keeps that feeling of fresh and unpredictable on your screen.
  • Generated: Custom-made graphics that update for each hour of the day. Think of It as the dynamic wallpapers on macOS for landscapes.

With WallShift handling wallpaper duties, you can be sure that your iPhone will never feel old or boring again. It's definitely cheaper than buying a whole new iPhone, that's for sure!

You can download WallShift from the App Store right now and you really should. It's a free download with in-app purchases unlocking all features.

