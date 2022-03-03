If you like to keep your iPhone's wallpaper looking fresh, WallShift is for you. We all like to have cool-looking wallpapers on our Home screen but changing them can be a pain. This app does it all for you!

WallShift is available in the App Store now and it's designed to take the time and work out of not only choosing a new wallpaper but actually applying it, too. WallShift has three different options that people can choose from depending on what wallpapers they want and how regularly they want them to change.