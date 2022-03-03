What you need to know
- WallShift is an iPhone app that will automatically change your wallpaper for you.
- There are three different ways your iPhone's wallpaper can be changed with WallShift.
- WallShift is available for download from the App Store today.
If you like to keep your iPhone's wallpaper looking fresh, WallShift is for you. We all like to have cool-looking wallpapers on our Home screen but changing them can be a pain. This app does it all for you!
WallShift is available in the App Store now and it's designed to take the time and work out of not only choosing a new wallpaper but actually applying it, too. WallShift has three different options that people can choose from depending on what wallpapers they want and how regularly they want them to change.
- Scheduled: Set a time for a specific home and lock screen wallpaper of your choice
- Random: Shuffle from a predefined set of images. This is my personal favorite, since It keeps that feeling of fresh and unpredictable on your screen.
- Generated: Custom-made graphics that update for each hour of the day. Think of It as the dynamic wallpapers on macOS for landscapes.
With WallShift handling wallpaper duties, you can be sure that your iPhone will never feel old or boring again. It's definitely cheaper than buying a whole new iPhone, that's for sure!
You can download WallShift from the App Store right now and you really should. It's a free download with in-app purchases unlocking all features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Simplify charging with mophie's 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger
If you are a frequent traveler with an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone, then mophie's new travel charger will simplify your carry.
Preview: Kirby and the Forgotten Land offers fun platforming for two
Nintendo has been working on a brand new Kirby game that is unlike anything the pink puffball has ever done before. While the game offers a fun solo adventure, controls and abilities for player two are equally enjoyable.
Spotify closes Russia office, removes state-sponsored content
Spotify announced Wednesday that it was closing its offices in Russia and removing state-sponsored content from its platform in response to the invsaion of Ukraine.
Protect the planet along with your iPhone 13 Pro when you use these cases
Feel good about choosing an eco-friendly case to keep your iPhone 13 Pro safe from harm.