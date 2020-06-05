The tech industry is an exciting and lucrative place to work. But how do you get hired without coding skills? The answer is you become a project manager. This lucrative career is open to anyone, and there is always a demand for new talent. The Project Management Certifications Tests + Courses Bundle helps you get started, with courses working towards preparing you for three top certification exams. It's worth $199.70, but you can pick up the training now for just $24.99.

From Apple to Zynga, virtually every top company relies on project managers to oversee day-to-day operations. As a certified professional, you can find work in just about any industry and earn $105,000 a year on average. You don't need a college degree.

Through 41 hours of content, this training bundle helps prepare you to pass the exams for three of the most important professional certifications: PMP, CAPM, and PMI-RPM. Adding these certifications to your résumé is sure to impress recruiters (and your boss), and they are recognized around the world.

The training covers 100% of the syllabus for each exam, with video tutorials and five full-length mock tests for each exam. You get exhaustive explanations for every question, and the courses help you earn contact hours for entering the exams.

The training and tests are normally worth $199.75, but you can grab this bundle now for $24.99 with lifetime access included.

