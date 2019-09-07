Swipe over for the time lapse. You're welcome.

The Joker starting Joaquin Phoenix is the movie I'm most looking forward to this fall. I was hesitant when it was originally announced, because DC and Warners haven't exactly done the best job when it comes to making movies out of their characters. But the more I see of it, the more I want to see.

Jim Lee became famous drawing the X-Men at Marvel, before leaving to cofound image comics and creating the Wildcats, and then selling to DC and going over there to work on titles like the seminal Batman story, Hush.

He's risen to the position of chief creative officer and publisher now, but I think it's safe to say he'll always be known for this — his art.

This piece, from his Instagram account, is especially cool: Joaquin Phoenix as the joker from the upcoming movie, drawn using the Procreate app, on the iPad Pro.

Incredible artist, incredible app, incredible tool. Now excuse me while I go draw something of my own real quick…