Rene Ritchie is known for posting incredibly detailed and in-depth videos on all of Apple's products. From the Apple Watch to the Mac, you are sure to get a high-quality video from Rene when he takes you deep into what Apple has announced and why it has made the choices it has made.

For Apple's "Hi, Speed" event, Rene did something a little different to kick things off, posting a live reaction video to the event. In addition to walking you through the event itself, Rene dives into a real-time analysis of what the new features will mean for those who get the new devices in hand.

I'm watching Apple's October 2020 event live, and this is my real-time analysis of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Pro Display XDR, wide and wide-angle cameras, 5G and mmWave, Dolby Vision, ceramic shield — MagSafe! — and everything else announced during the October 22 Apple Event!

If you want to get into the details while going through the Apple event along with Rene, check out his "iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini — Tech Reviewer Reacts!" video below: