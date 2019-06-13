Apple has announced their plans for watchOS 6, and here's 5… no, let's make that an even 6, things you need to know about it!

watchOS 6: App Store

Once upon a time, if you wanted an iPhone or iPad, you had to have a Mac or Windows PC to connect with in order to configure, update, and sync. Then came iOS 5, iCloud, PC Free, and if you wanted an iPhone or iPad, that was all you had to get.

Now, today, if you want an Apple Watch you still have to have an iPhone to pair it with in order to better configure, manage, and connect. But, with watchOS 6, we're talking another small step towards iPhone Free with an on-watch App Store.

You no longer have to get apps on your iPhone and transfer them over to your Apple Watch. Developers no longer even have to make iPhone apps just to make an app for your Apple Watch. Now, developers can make apps just for the Watch, and you can launch the App Store right from the carousel, browse and get apps, and download them directly to your wrist.

And, despite the small screen size, it's surprisingly usable. You can browse the curated content or search for anything you want using Siri, dictation, or scribble.

To better take advantage of their new independence, Apple has added new application program interfaces to let apps run for extended periods of time, to stream audio directly, so podcast apps, and other music and audio apps, can play content for you even if you didn't download it first.

To make them even better, Apple has introduced a new interface technology called SwiftUI, which is not only highly efficient, and legible, and offers a Playground-like dynamic development environment, but apps built with it run natively on the watch. Which means RIP WatchKit, the older, more constrained, less performant framework, and hello better, brighter app future.

Rumor also has it SwiftUI was originally built by the watch frameworks lead who then took it back with him when he returned to lead iOS frameworks, and once Craig Federighi, Apple' Senior Vice President of software engineering saw it, he wanted it everywhere.

And now it is.

watchOS 6: New Apps

watchOS 6 brings Apple's calculator app to the Watch, which considering it was available on the iPhone since day one in 2007, deserves and gets a finally. It's pretty bare bones but does have a handy tip calculator function which drew emoji and dark mode level cheers from the WWDC crowd.

It's also written in SwiftUI, which is great, because Apple engineers should always be using their own code and hitting any and all bugs before developers do.

There's no Calculator watch face, though, which is a 1980s nostalgia bummer. And there's also still no Notes app for Watch, which is every kind of bummer. Being able to voice dictate new Notes and quickly reference existing ones right on the wrist just makes the kind of ultra-mobile sense that does.

Voice Memos, which I think launched with iOS 3, is also coming over. Which is great. As is a new Audiobooks app, which is a subset of the fuller Books app on iOS and Mac. You probably don't want to read novels on your wrist, but you probably do want to throw on a set of headphones and keep on listening to them, so this also makes a ton of sense.

But just in case you're listening too loudly, there's a new noise app that doesn't just track headphone volume levels, but samples once a second to track ambient noise levels around you and warn you if they hit levels that could damage your hearing. There's even a new complication that shows you live decibel readings right on your watch face.

Yeah, with watchOS 6, Apple Watch isn't just saving lives, it's saving your ears as well.

It uses the mic on the Watch to detect decibel levels, but as per Apple's Privacy by Design policy, it doesn't record, store, or transmit any audio. If you choose to turn it on, it simply notes the noise level of one sample, then destroys it to go onto the next.

And, yeah, get ready for a lot of kids telling a lot of parents a lot of voices are raised a lot too high.

watchOS 6: Cycle Tracking

My colleague, iMore's own Lory Gil: