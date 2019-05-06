I started working on a watchOS 6 column a couple of weeks ago but, absent any real rumors, it was as more of a wishlist or, like some of my other early-days videos, a list of missing features I think would help round out a product. Then, Mark Gurman happened. And now we have proper spoilers to contend with as well. But, since the rumors don't completely overlap my wishlist, I'm going to combine them, Voltron-style, with what I was already working on, and cover both what's coming and what still needs to come.

watchOS 6: The rumors May 6, 2019, Mark Gurman writing for Bloomberg:

Apple is adding the App Store directly onto the Apple Watch so users can download apps on the go, making the device more independent. Users currently install new apps via the Watch companion application on their iPhone.

There are still fundamental questions about the nature of Watch apps that need to be sussed out, but plenty of them are great already and having them on-demand, especially if you're out and about without your iPhone is even greater. It took until iOS 5 and iCloud for the iPhone to begin to break its tether to iTunes on Mac and PC. It's taking longer for Apple Watch, but given the technical and usability constraints of a device that small, it's hardly surprising. Still, steady, step by step progress like this is terrific to see.

Apple is bringing the Voice Memos app from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac so users can record voice memos from their wrist. Apple is also planning to add Animoji and Memojis stickers to the device that synchronize from an iPhone. The Watch will also get an Apple Books app for listening to audio books from the wrist and a Calculator app. There will be two new health-related apps for the Watch: one dubbed "Dose" inside Apple for pill reminders and another called "Cycles" to track menstrual cycles.

About damn time on Voice Memos and Calculator. The later because it's just what every geek with a calculator watch expected to see on Apple Watch day one. The former because for a device where voice is often the primary input system, not having Voice Memos was just a glaring omission. Pcalc, Just Press Record, and Drafts all filled the gap, and can still offer functionality well above and beyond the base, but covering the basics was Apple's job to begin with. Same with a Notes app, which is still MIA. As for the health features, yes please, and the more the better.

Apple is adding more watch face "Complications," which show additional snippets of information beyond just the time. There will be one that shows the status of audio books, another showing the battery life of hearing aids, and others that measure external noise and rain data.

The more complications also the better. I'm still hoping we see some form of dynamic, context-aware complications as well. There's a lot to be said for spatial permanence, where we always know exactly where to look to get exactly what we want. Weather, for example, always being top left on the display means we never have to waste time or stress over finding it exactly there when we need it. But other complications you may just want or need in specific situations, like the workout app every morning or whenever you arrive at the gym. Maybe the outer ring of infographic could be static and the inner complications dynamic? I don't know, but I'd love for Apple to figure it out.

The company is also planning several new watch faces: a "Gradient" face that makes a gradient look out of a color the user chooses, at least two new "X-Large" faces that show jumbo numbers in different fonts and colors, a "California" dial that looks like a classic watch face and mixes Roman numerals with Arabic numerals, a redesigned "Solar Analog" watch face that looks like a sundial, and a new "Infograph Subdial" one that includes larger complication views like a stock market chart or the weather.

The gradient Hermes face that came out earlier this spring is cool, so a general gradient face should be cool as well. So should the other ones. I know some people still want custom, third-party watch faces for the App Store, but that still seems as likely as custom, third-party launches for the iPhone. Never say never, don't build up any large scale expectational debt either.

What would work for me, though, is simply the photo face with a ton more complication options. Like Infographic level complication options. Let me turn off any I don't want obscuring my photo and turn all the others into anything I want. That way, I could have a picture of someone I love, a Superman Watch, heck, pretty much any background I want, and not have to sacrifice all the useful, glanceable data I need just to get it. As with complications, I'd also love to see some smarts with watch faces. Day and night faces that switch when I get to or leave work, or on a schedule. Workout faces that take over when I arrive at the gym or a travel face when I hit the airport. It could be brilliant or it could all go horribly wrong, but it feels like there's a lot of room for Apple to play around with intelligence beyond just the Siri face. watchOS 6: The potentials I've been harping on this one for over four years already but, in all that time, the Apple watches beginning remaining failure is in just that — telling time. It's a watch that just doesn't work as a watch unless you tap the screen or twist your wrist, which means you just can't see it if your hands are full, and you can't be wicked obvious about it if you're in polite company and would prefer to be discreet.