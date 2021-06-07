Apple reveals watchOS 8 at WWDC 2021. The new Apple Watch software will be the operating system likely powering the best Apple Watch models for the next year at least. The Apple Watch has long been one of Apple's most important devices as they have designed it with more health and safety features in mind over the years. There's some cool new stuff coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 8, so here's what you need to know!
New watch faces
Apple always cooks up some new and interesting watch faces for the newest version of watchOS, here's a quick breakdown of the new watch faces coming to watchOS 8.
Portrait watch face
This allows you to take your Portrait Mode photos and make watch faces out of them that actually have depth to them. You can rotate the Digital Crown to "move" through the photos foreground and background.
What's the Mindfulness app?
Many people have been clamouring for Apple to include some features to help with stress and the new Mindfulness app now gives you a space to do that.
Reflect will gives you the opportunity to reflect of questions or statements to help you practice mindfulness anytime you want. Your Apple Watch will then show an calming animation to help you concentrate and focus. Breathe also has a new look and easier to follow animation, letting you more easily to take a few minutes to breathe through the day.
What's new in Sleep app watchOS 8? Sleep respiratory rate.
Sleep will now track your sleep respiratory rate. Overtime, your sleep respiratory rate should be pretty stable overtime, meaning any sudden changes could indicate an issue.
If your Apple Watch notices your sleep respiratory rate has any major changes, it will notify you directly on your iPhone Hime screen via the Health app.
What's with the redesigned Photos app on watchOS 8?
The Photos app in watchOS 8 is getting a big upgrade by allowing you to see Memories and Featured Photos much like you can in iOS.
The Home app has been redesigned on watchOS 8
The Home app let you control all your HomeKit enabled devices, and in watchOS 8 it's becoming even more useful.
"The redesigned Home app in watchOS 8 offers more convenient access to accessories and scenes needed in a particular moment, and the ability to control accessories by room."
If you have a HomeKit-enabled camera, you'll be able to check that camera on your Apple Watch, so you can answer your door right from your wrist.
Are there new Workout types?
You bet! watchOS 8 is bringing both Tai Chi and Pilates to the Workout app. You'll be able to select these Workouts just like any other workout and get your metrics right on your Apple Watch.
Artist spotlight in Fitness+
Music is a huge part of the Fitness+, there's now going to be Artist spotlight in Fitness+ that will have different types of workouts all set to music form a certain artist.
Run on the treadmill with Lady Gaga motivating you along. No exact launch information or which artists will be included was revealed.
When does watchOS 8 release?
The launch of the developer beta for watchOS 8 is today, and a public beta will be available sometime in July.
The official release of watchOS 8 will be coming sometime this fall, likely in late September, when the new Apple Watch model(s) are released.
