What you need to know
- Apple released the watchOS 8.6 Release Candidate today.
- It has been revealed that the new update will make the ECG feature available to users in Mexico.
- The update will also support irregular heart rhythm notifications.
A potentially life-saving health feature is finally coming to Apple Watch users in a new country.
Earlier today, Apple released the watchOS 8.6 Release Candidate, and with it, revealed that Apple Watch users in Mexico are finally getting the ECG app.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, watchOS 8.6 is one step away from releasing to the public and, when it does, the ECG app will be enabled for Apple Watch users in the county. In addition to an ECG, the latest update will also support irregular heart rhythm notifications.
Of course, the feature will be limited to the Apple Watch Series 4 or later as that is when Apple included the hardware to support both features:
watchOS 8.6 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:
- Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Mexico
- Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Mexico
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222
It's still unknown exactly when watchOS 8.6 will release to the public but, when it does, iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and macOS 12.4 should be coming along with it.
