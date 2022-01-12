October 27, 2021: Apple seeds the watchOS 8.3 beta 1 to developers

The betas for watchOS 8 continue to come down the pipeline, as Apple releases the watchOS 8.3 beta 1 to developers today.

October 18, 2021: Apple seeds the watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate to developers

The watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate is now available for download.

October 13, 2021: watchOS 8.1 beta 4 is released to developers

With the official launch of watchOS 8 in the rearview mirror, Apple has already started making improvements and giving developers a chance to test them out.

September 28, 2021: watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is released to developers

September 28, 2021: watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is released to developers

September 28, 2021: watchOS 8.1 beta 2 is released to developers

September 28, 2021: watchOS 8.1 beta 2 is released to developers

September 21, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8.1 beta 1 to developers

September 21, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8.1 beta 1 to developers

August 14, 2021: Apple seeds the watchOS 8 Release Candidate to developers

With the official watchOS 8 launch closing in, Apple seeds the Release Candidate of the software to developers.

August 31, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 8 to developers

Apple has released the eighth beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

August 25, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 7 to developers

Apple has released the seventh beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

August 17, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 6 to developers

Apple has released the sixth beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

August 11, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 5 to developers

Apple has released the fifth beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

July 27, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 4 to developers

Apple has released the third beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

July 14, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 3 to developers

Apple has released the third beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

June 24, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 2 to developers

Apple has released the second beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

June 7, 2021: Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 1 to developers

Apple has released the first beta of watchOS 8 for developers.

June 7, 2021: Apple announces watchOS 8

It's official: Apple has announced watchOS 8, coming later this year with a plethora of new features. It'll need plenty of testing, and developers will be able to download the beta after the keynote is over.