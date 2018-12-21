Not for wallflowers, these ultra-blingy cases are like glittery snowglobes in the form of an iPhone case. They do tend to be bulkier than average iPhone cases, but these are not your average iPhone cases! Stand out from the crowd with one of these waterfall cases adorning your iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone 7 Plus.
Drop protection
Case-Mate Waterfall
Cate-Mate cases offer 10 feet of drop protection, wireless charging compatibility, and a lifetime warranty. Choose a more typical glitter waterfall style in several color combinations or this fun retro lava lamp design.
Safety certified
Casetify Glitter iPhone Case
Casetify's cases are certified for safety and quality, which is important when you're carrying a case with liquid inside. You can still use your wireless charger with this case on your iPhone 8 Plus. Choose from several different colors.
What a deal
Maxdara Glitter Liquid Case
Snag a glittery waterfall case in your choice of six colors. This case is wireless-charging compatible and comes with a tempered glass screen protector to boot.
Extreme color and sparkle
Nagebee Waterfall Bling Case
If the multicolor glitter waterfall isn't enough, this case also has a gradient two-color ombré look in your choice of colorways and rhinestones embedded into the edges of the case.
Ring, ring
Luxmo Waterfall Case
The ring embedded on the back of this glitter waterfall case gives you a better grip on your phone while you take selfies. It also acts as a kickstand if you want to watch videos on your iPhone.
Lowest price
Worldmom Glitter Waterfall Case
Get your glitter fix without spending a lot of money. Heart or star-shaped glitter supplements the regular glitter inside and adds a nice touch. It comes in five different colors, but the Rose Gold shown here is the cheapest by a dollar.
Soft case with ring
Zase Waterfall Case
Unlike most waterfall cases which are rigid, this one is soft and flexible. It also comes with a free gift: a matching glittery ring holder so you can grip your phone more securely and prop it up for video watching. Choose from Purple Violet or Rose Gold.
Glittery scene
BPC Waterfall Case
Each of these 11 styles features some kind of scene printed on the case with the glittery waterfall visible behind it. I could see getting several of these for different seasons and occasions.
Picture of a waterfall
Luxendary Designer Case
If you came here looking for a case with a picture of a majestic waterfall printed on it, here you go. There is no actual liquid inside, nor any bits of anything moving around. This is just a light, slim TPU case.
It's hard to pick a favorite amongst these whimsical, fun cases. Personally, I'd go for the Case-Mate Waterfall case. It comes in a nice variety of styles, including the typical glitter, but it was the lava lamp style that really caught my eye.
