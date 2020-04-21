What you need to know
- The Air Caddy, Dash Sleeve, and SleeveCase will accomodate your iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.
- These cases fit both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.
- They start at around $69 and go up from there, depending on style and size.
Waterfield Designs has just updated several of their cases to accommodate the iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard. These cases include the Air Caddy, the Dash Sleeve, and the SleeveCase for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The Air Caddy was designed for those who frequently fly, as it was created with input from frequent fliers. It has two sizes for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, as well as a version for the iPad mini. With the Air Caddy, you get a padded iPad pocket that provides extra protection, as well as an easily accessible and secure front pocket. The Air Caddy can be stored in the airline seat-back pocket for quick access on your flight, and it can also fit in the Air Porter (sold separately). There are five colors for the Air Caddy: Waxed Canvas, Black Ballistic, Brown Leather, Blue Leather, and Black Leather. You can get the Air Caddy for $69 for the 11-inch version and $79 for the 12.9-inch version. The leather versions cost $30 more.
Frequent flier
Air Caddy
This leather sleeve case can easily be stored in the seat-back pocket of an airline and is compatible with the Air Porter bag. It has ample padding for your iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.
The Dash Sleeve is a minimalist style sleeve that offers great protection for your iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard. It gives a snug fit for your iPad and Magic Keyboard, and there is a strap to keep it in place and prevent it from slipping out. The Dash Sleeve also has a mesh pocket that holds a few small accessories, and there is a custom slot for the Apple Pencil. The Dash Sleeve is $89 for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, and comes in Black Ballistic Nylon, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red.
Minimal style
Dash Sleeve
This minimalist sleeve protects your iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard and has enough room for small accessories too.
The SleeveCase is a hybrid between a sleeve and a case with the optional strap. The sleeve part has a flap that closes shut with velcro, so it's strong and secure and keeps everything in place. The back has a pocket that can hold several small accessories that you need, like a power adapter with charging cable or USB-C hub. You can choose to have the SleeveCase in either horizontal or vertical orientation, and there are three strap options: shoulder strap with pad for $22, piggyback and shoulder strap for $56, or D-rings only for $5. The SleeveCase comes in Waxed Canvas or Black Ballistic colors and starts at $69 for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.
Rugged protection
SleeveCase
This sleeve case hybrid can be in horizontal or vertical orientation. It is cushioned enough for your iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard and has a pocket for necessities. You can also attach a strap to it.
All of these cases are not necessarily new, but the designs have been refreshed to make sure that the Magic Keyboard fits alongside the iPad Pro. With Waterfield Designs products, they are all handmade in the factory in San Francisco, California and will last a very long time. I have several bags and cases from them and they're still going strong.
